Company to compensate customers in Isparta for power outage

  • May 28 2022 07:00:00

Company to compensate customers in Isparta for power outage

ISTANBUL
Company to compensate customers in Isparta for power outage

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has ruled that electricity distribution company Akdeniz Elektrik Dağıtım should pay 15.6 million Turkish Liras to its nearly 28,000 subscribers in compensation for the power outages earlier this year in the province of Isparta.

The authority finalized the probe it launched into the company over the power outages, which affected thousands of people earlier this year.
The probe concluded that Akdeniz Elektrik Dağıtım failed to make the required investments which eventually “unacceptably lowered” the quality of distribution services in the region and that the company should also be fined 1.62 million liras for this failure.

The authority also imposed additional 1.64 million liras in fine on the company for failing to present necessary documents during inspections conducted at its headquarters.

The probe revealed that some 19 power outages, which lasted 10 hours or longer, occurred in February and that those outages affected a total of 27,850 subscribers of the company in the province of Isparta.

The authority ruled that Akdeniz Elektrik Dağıtım should pay each residential customer 109 liras and other customers - depending on the contract - up to 1,307 liras in compensation. In total, the company will pay 15.58 million liras to its customers.

“We always warned that the companies that cause harm to their customers will pay the price for it. This is what happened in this particular case. We conducted a rigorous probe and carried out the necessary inspections,” said Mustafa Yılmaz, chair of the EPDK.

Yılmaz noted that this was the largest fine imposed on an electricity distribution firm over the deteriorated quality of service offered to customers.

He also said that the EPDK would follow whether the compensations were paid.

compensate,

WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

    We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

  5. Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM

    Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM
Recommended
CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar
Italy’s Eni pens new Algerian gas deal

Italy’s Eni pens new Algerian gas deal
New company launches up 26 pct in April

New company launches up 26 pct in April
EBRD funds Yıldırım’s purchase of Albanian metal miner

EBRD funds Yıldırım’s purchase of Albanian metal miner
Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale
China premier issues warning on COVID-hit economy

China premier issues warning on COVID-hit economy
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.