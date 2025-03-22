Communications Directorate denies claims of foreign travel warnings

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Saturday dismissed rumors that France and England had urged their citizens to leave the country, labeling the allegations as baseless.

The claims suggested an immediate evacuation call for nationals in Türkiye—a narrative the directorate swiftly debunked.

In a statement, the directorate’s anti-disinformation center clarified, “No such advisory has been issued by France or England to their citizens residing in our country.” The center accused the rumors of being a deliberate attempt to mislead international public opinion and urged the public to disregard them.

The statement also highlighted the calm and secure environment maintained by Turkish law enforcement amid ongoing demonstrations in several provinces.

“Our security forces are ensuring peace and safety for all, handling protests with patience and common sense,” it said, referencing public gatherings tied to İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's judicial process.

Tensions have flared since Thursday, with hundreds of protesters clashing with police in Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul over the arrest of Imamoğlu. Demonstrations spilled onto university campuses and converged at Istanbul’s municipal headquarters, despite a four-day ban on gatherings. Scattered protests elsewhere saw authorities erect barricades to block key streets.

The protests gained momentum after Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), rallied supporters at the Istanbul Municipality building on Thursday, calling for street action. On Friday, Özel doubled down on his appeal, even as officials expanded protest bans and slammed his stance as reckless.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on Saturday that 343 individuals were detained across nine cities during Friday night’s protests.