Communications Directorate denies claims of foreign travel warnings

Communications Directorate denies claims of foreign travel warnings

ANKARA
Communications Directorate denies claims of foreign travel warnings

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Saturday dismissed rumors that France and England had urged their citizens to leave the country, labeling the allegations as baseless.

The claims suggested an immediate evacuation call for nationals in Türkiye—a narrative the directorate swiftly debunked.

In a statement, the directorate’s anti-disinformation center clarified, “No such advisory has been issued by France or England to their citizens residing in our country.” The center accused the rumors of being a deliberate attempt to mislead international public opinion and urged the public to disregard them.

The statement also highlighted the calm and secure environment maintained by Turkish law enforcement amid ongoing demonstrations in several provinces.

“Our security forces are ensuring peace and safety for all, handling protests with patience and common sense,” it said, referencing public gatherings tied to İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's judicial process.

Tensions have flared since Thursday, with hundreds of protesters clashing with police in Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul over the arrest of Imamoğlu. Demonstrations spilled onto university campuses and converged at Istanbul’s municipal headquarters, despite a four-day ban on gatherings. Scattered protests elsewhere saw authorities erect barricades to block key streets.

The protests gained momentum after Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), rallied supporters at the Istanbul Municipality building on Thursday, calling for street action. On Friday, Özel doubled down on his appeal, even as officials expanded protest bans and slammed his stance as reckless.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on Saturday that 343 individuals were detained across nine cities during Friday night’s protests.

travel,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

    Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

  2. Peace impossible in region without stopping Israel: Fidan

    Peace impossible in region without stopping Israel: Fidan

  3. Canada's new PM calls snap election for April 28

    Canada's new PM calls snap election for April 28

  4. Justice minister urges restraint after İmamoğlu’s arrest

    Justice minister urges restraint after İmamoğlu’s arrest

  5. DEM Party slams gov’t over İmamoğlu arrest

    DEM Party slams gov’t over İmamoğlu arrest
Recommended
Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen
Canadas new PM calls snap election for April 28

Canada's new PM calls snap election for April 28
Israeli security cabinet OKs independence for 13 West Bank settlements

Israeli security cabinet OKs independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Ankara-Washington ties poised for new breakthrough

Ankara-Washington ties poised for new breakthrough
Israel presses ground op as new agency approved for ‘voluntary departure’

Israel presses ground op as new agency approved for ‘voluntary departure’
Deceived Venezuelans protest US deportations

'Deceived' Venezuelans protest US deportations
Macron only point of reference for mending ties: Algeria leader

Macron 'only point of reference' for mending ties: Algeria leader
WORLD Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

U.S. warplanes staged two airstrikes on the outskirts of Saada province in northern Yemen on Sunday evening, the Houthi group said.
ECONOMY Consumer demand for electronic goods drive retail sales

Consumer demand for electronic goods drive retail sales

The annual increase in retail sales accelerated again in January after hitting a five-month low in December, driven mainly by demand for consumer electronics and home appliances.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿