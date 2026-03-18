Communications chief stresses media responsibility amid regional conflicts

Communications chief stresses media responsibility amid regional conflicts

ANKARA
Communications chief stresses media responsibility amid regional conflicts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended an Iftar Program with journalists and writers” held at the Presidential Complex on March 17.

Turkish Presidential Communications Chief Burhanettin Duran has highlighted the responsibility of media members in sharing accurate information and emphasized the “struggle for truth.”

In a statement on social media late on March 17, Duran hailed call by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an iftar dinner event with journalists and writers.

During the event, Erdoğan had underscored, At a time when we are waging a battle for truth on every front, we expect our media organizations to take more initiative and to be more active and effective.”

Commenting on the speech, Duran noted that the emphasis on the “struggle for truth” goes beyond developments on the ground, encompassing a broad responsibility that includes information and the media.

He stressed the vital importance of communicating facts accurately and completely, especially in light of “regional tragedies.”

“The president’s call to the media reminds us that responsibility does not belong solely to institutions but to all of us. It highlights the need for a more effective, conscious and principled approach,” Duran said.

He added that the emphasis on combating disinformation underscores how valuable accurate information is in today’s world.

Duran also praised Türkiye’s progress in the media sector, noting that Erdoğan’s remarks reflected both the country’s past achievements and its vision for the future.

communications director,

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