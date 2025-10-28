Committee weighs steps against food price fluctuations

ANKARA

The Food and Agricultural Products Markets Monitoring and Evaluation Committee has convened under the chairmanship of Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek to discuss short-term measures aimed at minimizing the impact of price movements on consumers.

“It was decided to complete the necessary work on reviewing the relevant legislation regarding the determination of tariffs for goods and services related to certain basic food products, such as bread, in order to move to a more effective model,” according to a statement released after the meeting.

As part of supply-side measures, it was also decided to continue and increase the support provided to producers in the medium term to ensure sustainable production, including investments in greenhouse cultivation and agricultural irrigation.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the Agriculture Ministry, the Trade Ministry, the Presidency of Strategy and Budget and the Central Bank.

Officials reviewed recent developments in food and agricultural product markets, with a particular focus on supply-demand dynamics and seasonal factors influencing prices.

The committee emphasized the importance of maintaining effective coordination among institutions to safeguard market stability.

In addition to short-term measures, the committee reiterated its commitment to structural reforms designed to strengthen supply chains, improve productivity in agriculture and enhance resilience against external shocks.