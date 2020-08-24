Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik

  • August 24 2020 16:04:00

ANKARA
A Turkish parliamentary commission has recommended the lifting of the immunity of lawmaker Tuma Çelik, who was already dismissed from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), after a woman accused him of raping her.

The victim appeared before the commission in July to testify, requesting the lawmaker’s defense.

Çelik submitted both his written and oral defense to the panel earlier this month, rejecting the claims against him.

The members of the commission, which consists of five lawmakers looking into the case, on Aug. 24 unanimously voted for the lifting of Çelik’s immunity.

The commission will present its report on Çelik to the parliamentary Constitutional and Justice Joint Commission, which should make a decision on the former HDP lawmaker within one month after receiving the report.

If the joint commission approves the report on lifting the immunity, lawmakers will vote in parliament’s general assembly on the fate of Çelik. Lawmakers’ vote for lifting his immunity will pave the way for Çelik standing trial for the rape accusation.

