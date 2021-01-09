Commercial fishing of anchovy banned for 10 days

  • January 09 2021 07:00:00

Commercial fishing of anchovy banned for 10 days

ANKARA
Commercial fishing of anchovy banned for 10 days

A 10-day ban has been imposed on commercial fishing of anchovy with all kinds of fishing gear as they have not reached the desired size, according to a written statement issued by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

“The number of undersized anchovies has risen in the Istanbul Strait and the Black Sea,” according to the statement issued on Jan. 7.

According to the ministry statement, the quality of the fish meat is also immature due to the environmental and climate change effects.

“The current situation will surely affect the anchovy stocks in the near future,” the statement said.

“Due to this, fishing anchovy in the Istanbul Strait and all of the Black Sea shores from Istanbul to Artvin will be banned between Jan. 8 and 18,” it added.

It is permitted to fish anchovy in the Marmara Sea or the west shores of the Black Sea from Istanbul to Kırklareli as the officials have not observed any threat to anchovy stocks in these areas.

The ministry also stated that the ban might restart after Jan. 18 for 10 more days if anchovies did not grow to the desired size, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Fishery has been a hot topic in the country as people discuss the fishing boats’ casting nets in the Istanbul Strait close to the banks of the city.

Ahmet Yavuz Karaca, the head of the Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Department, made a statement about their inspections in the strait on Jan. 7.

“We have been following all seine vessels fishing at seas with a tracking system called BAGIS. So, whoever disobeys the 24-meter rule is fined,” Karaca said.

“We made more than 18,000 inspections. We seized around 71 vessels as they fished without obeying rules. We also fined fishermen with 1.2 million Turkish Liras ($163,000),” he added.

Karaca also made a call to the Istanbul residents for the fishermen through Demirören News Agency.

“The regions where the fishermen cast nets in the Istanbul Strait may seem close to the shore. But according to the geological survey map of the strait, these regions are indeed deeper than 24 meters. This is the characteristic of the sea. We know exactly where the depth is 24 meters or not.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

    Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

  2. Incidents in US ‘disgrace’ to history of democracy: Turkish president

    Incidents in US ‘disgrace’ to history of democracy: Turkish president

  3. SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite

    SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite

  4. Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

    Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

  5. Ruins of Aphrodite Temple found in Urla

    Ruins of Aphrodite Temple found in Urla
Recommended
Istanbul’s shared taxis fined 1 million liras for violating rules

Istanbul’s shared taxis fined 1 million liras for violating rules
Five new caves come to light in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

Five new caves come to light in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces
Incidents in US ‘disgrace’ to history of democracy: Turkish president

Incidents in US ‘disgrace’ to history of democracy: Turkish president
Court approves indictment into 2014 Kobane incidents

Court approves indictment into 2014 Kobane incidents
One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007

One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007
Turkey ratifies intl agreements with seven countries

Turkey ratifies int'l agreements with seven countries
WORLD COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

The United States reported a daily record of COVID-19 deaths and Brazil’s toll passed the bleak milestone of 200,000 on Jan. 7 as new surges of the coronavirus dimmed hopes for respite from the pandemic anytime soon.

ECONOMY Competition authority approves share transfer of Hyundai Assan

Competition authority approves share transfer of Hyundai Assan

The Turkish competition authority has approved the sale of 30 percent shares of Hyundai Assan from Turkey’s Kibar Holding to Hyundai Motor.
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.