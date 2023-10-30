Commemorative coin released to mark centenary

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has commissioned the production of a commemorative coin, the "5 Turkish Lira," which was put into circulation on Oct. 29.

According to a written statement, with the approval of the ministry, the General Directorate of Minting and Stamp Printing carried out the production of the 5 Turkish lira coin in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

A total of 100 million "5 Turkish lira" commemorative coins were minted for one-time use. The coin's core features the "Century of Türkiye" logo, with the number "5" above it and the phrase "Türk lirası" (Turkish lira) below it.

The outer rim of the coin is adorned with an octagonal motif known as the "Seljuk Star," which is repeated in the outer lines to create depth.

To enhance security, the Turkish lira symbol is placed to the left of the Seljuk star on the outer rim, and the "TC" symbols are on the right. The year of minting, "2023," is located at the bottom, with the crescent and star positioned to intersect the outer rim and the core.