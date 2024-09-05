Colombian president slams police purchase of Pegasus spyware

Colombian president slams police purchase of Pegasus spyware

BOGOTA
Colombian president slams police purchase of Pegasus spyware

Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized on Sept. 4 the purchase of Israel-made Pegasus spyware by the country's police to "intercept communications" of political leaders and activists under his predecessor's government.

The malware, which can seize control of a phone's microphone or camera and access documents, hit global headlines when a leak in 2021 showed how governments used it to spy on critics.

Petro's comments in a televised broadcast confirmed for the first time that the Colombian police intelligence service "bought in cash... software from an Israeli company to spy on mobile phones" between June and September 2021.

The police paid Israeli firm NSO Group $11 million for Pegasus and used the spyware to "intercept communications" of political leaders and activists, without the expense appearing anywhere in the public accounts, the president added.

"Where did the money come from? Why wasn't it included in the official national budget?" he asked.

The acquisition of Pegasus had previously been reported by Israeli and Colombian media but was never officially acknowledged.

Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president, succeeded his conservative predecessor, Ivan Duque, two years ago.

Duque's term was marked by massive anti-government demonstrations met with a police crackdown and an increase in violence by armed groups operating in the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿