Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

  • April 21 2020 09:42:21

Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

Colombia thanked Turkey on April 20 for donating 250 hospital beds to the country in efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Thanks to the Turkish Embassy and TIKA Colombia, the Transient Hospital center of Corferias has 250 hospital beds for the care of low complexity patients," Colombia's Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The Corferias Congress Center, located in Bogota, was turned into a transient hospital to meet the needs of patients during the epidemic.

Colombia's Health Ministry also welcomed the aid, saying the donation of beds was "key help to continue saving lives."

The Latin American country previously received 26,000 test kits for COVID-19 from Turkey on March 22.

The country has nearly 3,800 cases and 179 deaths from the epidemic while 711 people have recovered so far, according to data from U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

    Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director

Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director
Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation

Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation
Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.46 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) at the end of March, according to official figures released on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.