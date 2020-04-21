Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Colombia thanked Turkey on April 20 for donating 250 hospital beds to the country in efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Thanks to the Turkish Embassy and TIKA Colombia, the Transient Hospital center of Corferias has 250 hospital beds for the care of low complexity patients," Colombia's Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The Corferias Congress Center, located in Bogota, was turned into a transient hospital to meet the needs of patients during the epidemic.

Colombia's Health Ministry also welcomed the aid, saying the donation of beds was "key help to continue saving lives."

The Latin American country previously received 26,000 test kits for COVID-19 from Turkey on March 22.

The country has nearly 3,800 cases and 179 deaths from the epidemic while 711 people have recovered so far, according to data from U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



