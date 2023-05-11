Cold, soaking rains persist in west of country

ANKARA
As the cold weather continues to show its effect in May, thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls are expected in the western parts of the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has announced, warning seven provinces with a “yellow code” alert.

According to the latest assessments made by the General Directorate of Meteorology; it is estimated that the country will be cloudy, with south and east of Marmara, Central Aegean, inner parts of the Western Mediterranean, the southeastern provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Osmaniye surroundings, west and southeast of Central Anatolia, Western Black Sea, Central Black Sea coasts and Eastern Black Sea, northeast of Eastern Anatolia experiencing thundershowers.

The precipitation is expected to be especially strong in the seven yellow-coded cities, the central Anatolian provinces of Kütahya, Afyon, Uşak, Denizli, Eskişehir, Konya and western parts of Burdur, and preventative measures should be taken against possible adverse conditions, the officials warned.

It is stated that temperatures are expected to hover above seasonal norms in the southern and eastern parts of the country and around seasonal norms elsewhere.

The wind is expected to blow lightly from southerly directions in the south and east of the country, from northerly directions elsewhere, occasionally strong in the Marmara Region and the west of Eastern Anatolia.

Istanbul is predicted to be partly and very cloudy with an average temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, while the capital Ankara will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 21 degrees and local showers and thundershowers during the night hours.

