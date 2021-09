Coffee Festival returns to Ankara after pandemic

ANKARA

After a long break due to the pandemic, the 5th Ankara Coffee Festival will start at Bilkent Center on Oct 1 World Coffee Day.

Organized by Dream Sales Machine, the festival will continue for three days; presenting seminars, workshops, and 24 live concerts by musicians including Gökhan Türkmen, Can Bonomo, and Bedük.

Festival tickets are on sale at www.dsmbilet.com.