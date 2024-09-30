Coffee exports generate $155 million in revenues in 5 years

Türkiye’s coffee exports have generated a total of $154.7 million in revenues in almost five years, but the country spent more than $1 billion on imported coffee over the same period.

Although Türkiye does not grow coffee beans, it processes the product and exports it to a wide range of countries.

Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) show that the country's exports of coffee and coffee products amounted to $154.7 million in a period, covering 2020 and August 2024.

Coffee exports increased from $20.2 million in 2020 to $23.8 million in 2021. They climbed further to $36.5 million in 2022 and $39.7 million in 2023.

Türkiye’s coffee shipments to foreign markets in the January-August period of this year amounted to $34.5 million.

The top export market for Turkish coffee has varied over the years.

The United States, the Netherlands, Turkish Cyprus, Belarus and Saudi Arabia were the countries that Türkiye exported the most coffee last year, when the country shipped coffee to 146 nations.

Belarus, Turkish Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan were the top export markets in the first eight months of 2024.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's coffee imports totaled $1.5 billion 504 million between 2020 to August 2024.

Coffee imports, which amounted to $187.6 million in 2020, rose to $221.1 million in 2021.

The country bought $374 million worth of coffee from other countries in 2022 and its imports rose to $437 million in 2023.

In the January-August period of this year, imports were at $284.4 million.

Brazil, the Netherlands and Germany stood out as the countries from which Türkiye purchased the most coffee.

