Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid

ISTANBUL

The first day of Eid al-Adha has witnessed a mass exodus from urban centers as vacationers flocked to coastal resorts to relish their holidays.

Commencing on June 16, the special day for Muslims saw many individuals attending Eid prayers at mosques and engaging in traditional greetings early in the morning. Many upheld the holiday custom by visiting their families and close relatives.

Although the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, traditionally spans four days, its extension to nine days has prompted many in the country to make travel plans.

With the sweltering weather and the extension of the holiday into a nine-day vacation, many opted for travel. In particular, the southern coastal beaches of the country experienced a surge in activity.

In Bozcaada, a prominent tourism hub in the northern Aegean Sea, the occupancy rate of accommodation facilities hit 100 percent, with the Bozcaada mayor, along with tourism stakeholders, advised against visiting the island without prior reservations.

The Mediterranean province of Antalya saw a staggering influx of approximately 5,000 vehicles per hour, as over 1 million tourists anticipated the holiday time. The city's accommodation reached full capacity, with projections suggesting that Antalya's population of 2.7 million will swell to 4 million in the coming days.

İzmir's Çeşme district welcomed over 1 million vacationers, with hotel reservations nearing 80 percent and predicted to reach full capacity throughout the holiday.

Bodrum faced traffic congestion stretching for miles, with vehicles taking 55 minutes to traverse a 5-kilometer distance. The population of Bodrum surged to 1 million, with 175,000 vehicles entering in the last three days, expected to total 250,000. Hotel occupancy was reported at 95 percent.

In Balıkesir's Ayvalık, the maritime border gate facilitating ferry services to Greece's Lesbos Island saw significant activity on the eve of the Eid. Travel agencies responded to the demand with additional boat trips, as sector representatives estimate over 10,000 Turkish visitors to Lesbos.

The influx of holidaymakers departing Istanbul led to queues at checkpoints in Istanbul Airport, which planned 1,598 flights on June 15, nearing 260,000 passengers. Domestic airlines saw an increase of 50 additional flights, while Istanbul's bus terminals also scheduled extra trips.

Holidaymakers leaving Istanbul and heading towards the Saros Gulf and Çanakkale caused vehicle queues in Tekirdağ. A similar scene unfolded in the capital, with Ankara Intercity Terminal adding extra bus services. Nationwide, traffic accidents resulted in over 30 injuries.