Coastal police squad patrols eastern lakes, saves lives

VAN

In the eastern province of Van and the neighboring provinces, a squad of 17 members from the Coastal Police are saving the lives of people falling in the lakes, ponds, and rivers.

The squad of the Marine Police consisting of 17 people have intervened in many drowning cases in Van, Hakkari, Bitlis, Ağrı and Iğdır so far.

The diving team takes the necessary precautions against drowning cases especially in Lake Van and reaches the scene in a short time with speed boats upon notification.

In deeper areas where divers cannot reach, the remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) device is used. With the device, which can go down to a depth of 200 meters underwater, the detected corpses and all kinds of objects can be removed. Divers also use remote-controlled lifebuoys for those in danger of drowning in the lake.

Speaking to local media, Mustafa Ali Adak, one of the members of the squad, said that the squad has intervened in a total of 308 cases since 2013.

Since 2013, 144 people have been rescued alive and the bodies of 84 have been recovered, Adak stated.

Stressing that ghost nets, household waste and all kinds of objects are also removed from the water during the training dives carried out by the personnel. Adak noted that inspections within the scope of the measures taken for the protection of the pearl mullet, an endemic species of Lake Van, evidence collection for crimes related to water, and preventive measures against drowning cases also fall under their jurisdiction.

Apart from these, the squad takes an active role in search and rescue operations and extinguishing works in natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires that occur anywhere in the country, Adak added.