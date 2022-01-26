Coast Guard rescues 30 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

  • January 26 2022 07:00:00

Coast Guard rescues 30 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

İZMİR/ÇANAKKALE
Coast Guard rescues 30 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued dozens of irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea who were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greece.

Acting on information that there were migrants on a dinghy off the coast of the Dikili district of the province of İzmir, units launched an operation and rescued 24 people who were pushed back to the Turkish waters by Greek authorities.

In a separate incident, near the Ayvacık district of the western province of Balıkesir, the Coast Guard rescued six irregular migrants on a dinghy. The Coast Guard said that those six rescued migrants were also pushed back by Greece to the Turkish waters.

On a related note, the number of pushback incidents in the area under the responsibility of the Coast Guard Aegean Regional Command increased by 104 percent in 2021 from 2020, İhlas News Agency reported.

The number of irregular migrants in those pushback incidents also rose by 77 percent last year compared with the previous year, while the number of migrants, who lost their lives, dropped 209 percent.

Units from the regional command in 2021 apprehended 81 people who were involved in human trafficking, up 153 percent from 2020.

Some 93 percent of the irregular migrant-related incidents in Turkish seas in 2021 and 2020 occurred in the area under the responsibility of the Coast Guard Aegean Regional Command.

The news agency reported that security forces from the Aegean Regional Command also captured 52 FETÖ suspects in 2021 and another 28 in 2020 who tried to flee the country by sea, hiding among irregular migrants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fethullah Gülen, are responsible for the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which left 251 people dead and more than 2,700 injured.

TURKEY,

TURKEY Erdoğan promises Armenian foundations’ chair new amendment for elections

Erdoğan promises Armenian foundations’ chair new amendment for elections
MOST POPULAR

  1. Flights gradually resume at Istanbul Airport

    Flights gradually resume at Istanbul Airport

  2. ‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97

    ‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97

  3. Heavy snow brings life to halt in Istanbul

    Heavy snow brings life to halt in Istanbul

  4. Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years

    Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years

  5. Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne

    Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne
Recommended
Erdoğan promises Armenian foundations’ chair new amendment for elections

Erdoğan promises Armenian foundations’ chair new amendment for elections
Ruling AKP to launch study on Metaverse

Ruling AKP to launch study on Metaverse
Flights gradually resume at Istanbul Airport

Flights gradually resume at Istanbul Airport
‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97

‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97
Girls from orphanages form football team

Girls from orphanages form football team
Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne

Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne
WORLD London police investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

London police investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

The “partygate” scandal that threatens to derail U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration deepened Tuesday as police opened an investigation into gatherings at government offices that allegedly violated COVID-19 lockdown rules.
ECONOMY Facebook parent Meta creates AI supercomputer

Facebook parent Meta creates AI supercomputer

Facebook’s parent company Meta has said it has created what it believes is among the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputers running today.
SPORTS Turkish e-sports teams earn success in PUBG Championships

Turkish e-sports teams earn success in PUBG Championships

Turkish e-sports teams have achieved enormous success in the PUBG Mobile World Championship, with teams gaining prizes between $98,000 and $482,000.