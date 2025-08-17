Coast Guard intercepts over 100 migrants off İzmir

Turkish authorities have apprehended 115 undocumented migrants and rescued 25 others in separate operations off the coast of the western city of İzmir, officials said on Aug. 17.

The migrants were sent to the provincial Directorate of Migration Management in İzmir after processing, according to a statement on the İzmir Coast Guard Command’s website.

The operation began after a drone detected a moving sailing boat off the Urla district. Teams apprehended 115 undocumented migrants on board, including 50 children. Two suspects were also detained on charges of smuggling.

In a separate incident off Çeşme, Coast Guard teams responded after receiving information about a group of unauthorized migrants on a rubber dinghy.

Twenty-five migrants, including eight children, were rescued after the dinghy had been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements. One suspect was apprehended on smuggling charges.