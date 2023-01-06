Cloud seeding can combat drought in Istanbul: Experts

ISTANBUL
As the water level in the dams that meet the water need of Istanbul has decreased to 32 percent, the experts have pointed out the use of the cloud seeding method, also known as rain bomb, to combat drought.

The drought experienced in the autumn period has continued since the beginning of the winter, while the risk of water scarcity became one of the most urgent problems in Istanbul.

The water level in Istrancalar, Pabuçdere, Kazandere, Alibey and Elmalı, one of the dams supplying water to Istanbul, decreased to 32 percent, which raised concerns.

As of today, only 282 million cubic meters of water remain in Istanbul dams, while experts note that if there is no precipitation, the existing dams will be able to meet the water need only for two and half months.

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen stated that the cloud seeding method would be useful in combating drought.

“Decontamination of water from the sea is quite costly, but the implementation of cloud seeding, popularly known as rain bomb, can be put on the agenda,” Şen explained.

Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification aiming to change the amount of precipitation by dispersing some substances into the air.

Cloud seeds contain silver iodide and dry ice, Şen noted, adding that Iran, Russia, Israel, China and the U.S. are among the countries benefiting from cloud seeding technique.

“A 20 percent increase in precipitation can be achieved by seeding,” he pointed out.

Dursun Yıldız, the head of the Water Policy Association, stated that the biggest problem is that the European side of the city spends 2 million cubic meters of the 3.1 million cubic meters of water supplied to Istanbul per day.

“The capacity of the dams on the European side is insufficient. We have to be very clear: This city does not handle this burden. Reverse migration strategies should be discussed immediately,” Yıldız noted.

