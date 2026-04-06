Clone of iconic ‘Walking Mansion’ plane tree planted at Anıtkabir

Clone of iconic ‘Walking Mansion’ plane tree planted at Anıtkabir

ANKARA
Clone of iconic ‘Walking Mansion’ plane tree planted at Anıtkabir

A living piece of Turkish history has taken root at modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum in Ankara, after students from the northwestern province of Yalova planted a clone of the very tree that famously led the leader to move a mansion rather than cut a branch.

The project was carried out by students from Şehit Osman Altınkuyu High School as part of a science initiative supported by Türkiye’s national science council, TÜBİTAK.

In a statement shared on social media, the Defense Ministry said the sapling symbolizes Atatürk’s respect for nature.

"The plane tree sapling, which embodies Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s deep-rooted respect for nature, has found new life at Anıtkabir through the hands of our youth, carrying this legacy from the past into the future,” it said.

The original tree stands next to the “Walking Mansion” in Yalova, a modest seaside residence closely associated with Atatürk.

Its story dates back to 1929, when Atatürk, traveling by sea from Istanbul to Bursa, noticed a large plane tree along the Yalova coast.

Impressed by its shade and presence, he ordered the construction of a small wooden mansion beside it. The two-story building was completed in just 22 days.

A year later, during a summer visit in 1930, Atatürk encountered a gardener attempting to cut the tree’s branches, which had grown against the mansion’s walls and roof.

Rejecting the idea of harming the tree, he issued a now-famous order: “The branches will not be cut; the mansion will be moved.”

Engineers were brought in, and in August 1930, the structure was carefully lifted and placed onto tram rails installed beneath its foundation.

Over the course of several days, the building was shifted approximately 4.8 meters to the east — saving both the mansion and the tree. The unusual operation earned the building its name: the “Walking Mansion.”

The plane tree, identified as an Oriental plane, is estimated to be around 400 years old and remains healthy today.

The mansion itself, preserved as a cultural heritage site since 1980, was restored in 2006 and is now one of Yalova’s most visited landmarks.

Atatürk frequently hosted both Turkish and foreign dignitaries at the mansion between 1930 and 1937, and several key discussions shaping the young republic reportedly took place there.

By planting a cloned descendant of the historic tree at Anıtkabir, students aimed to connect that legacy of environmental consciousness with future generations — bringing a living symbol of Atatürk’s values to one of Türkiye’s most significant national sites.

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