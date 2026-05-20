Erdoğan, von der Leyen discuss Türkiye-EU ties

Erdoğan, von der Leyen discuss Türkiye-EU ties

ANKARA
Erdoğan, von der Leyen discuss Türkiye-EU ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Türkiye-European Union relations and regional developments, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said rising tensions in the region had once again shown the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations, according to a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was working to maintain the ceasefire and secure peace in the ongoing regional conflict, adding that the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened as soon as possible.

He also said Israel wanted conflicts in the region to continue and was violating international law, including what he described as acts of piracy.

Erdoğan stressed the need to increase international pressure on Israel, the directorate said.

The president also said Türkiye’s inclusion in Europe’s security strategy initiatives would be beneficial.

He underlined the need to update the Türkiye-EU Customs Union and expand cooperation in all fields to strengthen economic integration and advance shared interests.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19
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