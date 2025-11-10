Clock Museum opens at Topkapı Palace

Clock Museum opens at Topkapı Palace

ISTANBUL
Clock Museum opens at Topkapı Palace

The National Palaces Directorate opened the new Clock Museum inside Topkapı Palace’s Imperial Stables, showcasing more than 300 restored timepieces from one of the world’s most distinguished clock collections.

The museum was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and National Palaces President Dr. Yasin Yıldız, along with many figures from Türkiye’s cultural and artistic circles.

Speaking at the opening, Yıldız said, “Our collection consists of 380 pieces, and 300 of them, all carefully restored, are now being presented to the public for the first time.”

The museum occupies the restored İmrahor Room, once used by palace staff responsible for caring for the sultan’s horses. The space was converted into exhibition halls through detailed restoration work.

Yıldız also announced that several new museums will open within a few months in the Darphane-i Amire (Imperial Mint) area of the palace, including porcelain, weaponry, calligraphy and industrial arts museums that will collectively feature more than 10,000 movable artifacts.

The palace’s seaside Gülhane Gardens will also open to visitors next year as part of a larger cultural complex.

Yıldız said the Topkapı Palace clock collection includes both specially commissioned pieces and gifts presented to the Ottoman court from across Europe. “During the 15th to 17th centuries, clocks from the world’s most important centers arrived here. Some of the pieces in this collection are unique worldwide,” he said.

Highlights include an ornate pendule made for Sultan Mahmud II by order of French Emperor Napoleon, one of only seven in existence, distinct for its Istanbul landscapes and accompanying pocket watch. The collection also features rare clocks obtained through diplomatic exchanges during Sultan Abdülhamid II’s reign and exquisite creations by renowned French and British clockmakers.

The museum’s exhibits are organized thematically into sections such as Turkish Clocks, Longcase Clocks, Wall Clocks, Pocket Watches, Table Clocks, Decorative Clocks, Measuring Instruments and Repair Tools. A special gallery dedicated to Ottoman masters displays their works together for the first time.

The Topkapı Palace Clock Museum is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Tuesdays.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Street cat warms hearts at Sirkeci station

Street cat warms hearts at Sirkeci station
Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum marks 10th year

Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum marks 10th year
Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy noms with nine

Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy noms with nine
Cağaloğlu revives its publishing legacy

Cağaloğlu revives its publishing legacy
Film brings a mother’s compassion to the silver screen

Film brings a mother’s compassion to the silver screen
‘Cemetery of Civilizations’ exhibition opens in Diyarbakır

‘Cemetery of Civilizations’ exhibition opens in Diyarbakır
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿