Climate-themed snow sculpture earns Turkish team 2nd place at international contest

ISTANBUL
A team of Turkish academics from Kocaeli University (KOÜ) and Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University have secured second place at the 42. Valloire International Snow Sculpture Competition in France with their climate-themed artwork.

The team, consisting of Bülent Çınar from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University and Ceyhun Konak and Tayfun Konak from KOÜ, participated in the event held from Jan. 14-17.

Competing against 18 teams, the Turkish artists designed their abstract snow sculpture to raise awareness about global warming.

The piece resonated with audiences, reinforcing the urgency of climate change through its ephemeral nature — melting away within weeks, much like the real-world glaciers it represented.

The team is now set to represent Türkiye at the prestigious Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships in Colorado, U.S. With accolades spanning three continents, their expertise in ice and snow sculpting has gained global recognition.

Çınar highlighted the competition’s rigorous conditions, noting that each team sculpted a 3.5-4 meter structure from 30 cubic meters of compressed snow without external assistance.

He emphasized the symbolic impact of their work, stating, “Artists transcend local concerns to address global issues. Just as glaciers are vanishing, our sculpture too will disappear, reinforcing the message.”

Tayfun Konak, an economist by training, noted that their international presence has enhanced Türkiye’s visibility in the art world.

“We’ve established a reputation in this field, receiving invitations to prestigious competitions worldwide. Our goal is to further promote our country, attract more tourists and contribute to our country’s cultural and economical growth,” he said.

