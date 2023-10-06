Climate protesters halt ‘Les Mis’ in London

LONDON

It was the latest protest by Just Stop Oil supporters targeting high-profile events after campaigners disrupted Wimbledon and the Open Championship golf tournament.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement that the demonstrators entered the stage of the Sondheim Theatre in the West End theatre district shortly before 9:00 p.m.

They unfurled orange banners that read "Just Stop Oil" and "The Show Can't Go On."

The protesters then locked themselves to the set using flexible bicycle locks, which theatre staff were unable to remove.

Audience members booed the activists, and the show did not resume.

The Metropolitan Police said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, that five people were arrested at the theatre.

Just Stop Oil wants the U.K. government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so.