Climate extremes drive food inflation in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s agricultural sector is grappling with mounting climate risks as extreme weather events continue to disrupt food production and drive up prices.

This year, widespread frost and drought have severely impacted fruit yields, as well as grains and legumes, contributing to a notable rise in food inflation.

According to data released last week by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), August’s consumer price index rose by 2.04 percent, surpassing expectations. While the monthly inflation was projected to ease to 1.75 percent, the food and non-alcoholic beverages category alone pushed the figure up by nearly one percentage point — a direct result of climate-related agricultural losses and rising input costs.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized that food prices have increased well above long-term averages due to frost and drought. Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan also highlighted the upward pressure on food prices caused by ongoing drought conditions.

Experts warn that the combination of reduced crop yields and persistent cost inflation will likely continue to affect food prices.

Baki Remzi Suiçmez, President of the Chamber of Agricultural Engineers (TMMOB), noted that frost events in February, March and April led to significant losses in citrus, grapes, apricots, hazelnuts, pistachios, cherries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pears, plums, almonds, walnuts, tea and roses — many of which are key export products for Türkiye.

Suiçmez added that drought has further damaged cereals, legumes and sunflowers, and warned that the negative effects of frost could persist for several years if essential agricultural practices like pruning, irrigation and fertilization are not carried out in time.