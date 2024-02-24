Citrus exports exceed $1 billion in 2023

IZMIR
Türkiye exported $1.11 billion (34.5 billion Turkish Liras) worth of citrus products last year, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association has said.

According to the statement made by the Aegean Exporters' Associations, exports of citrus products increased by 23 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year.

While the amount of citrus products exported was 1.94 million tons in 2022, it was 1.95 million tons last year.

Hayrettin Uçak, the President of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, stated that they have an approach based on food safety and quality, and that they export vitamin C-filled products to the world.

HH’ Vegetables, fruits exported for $3.5 billion

Stating that Türkiye exported almost $3.5 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables in 2023, Uçak said, "Citrus products had a 32 percent share in our fresh fruit and vegetable exports. Tangerine continued to be the export leader among citrus products with a value of $577 million. Tangerine was the most in-demand product not only among our citrus products, but also among our fresh fruit and vegetable products."

"Lemon exports increased by 30 percent to $355 million and orange exports increased by 15 percent to $112 million. Grapefruit exports were recorded at $68 million last year," he added.

HH’ Russia retains top export position

Noting that the Russian Federation maintained its top position in citrus exports with $428 million, Uçak said that exports to Iraq, which ranked second, increased by 165 percent to $181.5 million, while Ukraine ranked third with $101 million.

"The first three countries were followed by Poland with $57 million and the rest of the ranking is Romania with $49 million, Serbia with $30 million, Bulgaria with $26 million, Saudi Arabia with $19 million, Belarus with $15 million and Moldova with $14 million." Uçak expressed.

"Citrus exports from the Aegean region amounted to $50 million. While Russia ranked first in citrus exports from the Aegean region with $17 million, we exported citrus products worth $10 million to Ukraine and $3 million to Poland," he said.

"Izmir, Mugla, Manisa, Aydin and Denizli, the western provinces of the country, were among the 20 provinces that exported the most citrus products of the world," he concluded.

