Citizens to flag food safety violations in real time via new app

Citizens to flag food safety violations in real time via new app

ANKARA
Citizens to flag food safety violations in real time via new app

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has launched a new mobile application aimed at strengthening food safety oversight and transparency through public participation.

The app, titled “Güvenilir Gıda” (Reliable Food), enables consumers to report violations in real time by submitting photographs directly to the ministry authorities.

Unveiled by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, the platform places citizens at the center of the inspection process under the guiding principle that “the consumer is the best inspector.”

The initiative is part of a broader digital transformation strategy designed to enhance public health protections and streamline regulatory responses.

The application’s standout feature, the snap-and-send module, allows users to document and report issues within seconds. Consumers can upload images of expired products on supermarket shelves or hygiene violations in restaurants, ensuring rapid notification of inspection teams.

Integrated GPS functionality automatically pinpoints the location of the complaint, enabling authorities to respond without requiring manual address input.

Beyond serving as a reporting tool, the application also functions as a comprehensive data platform. Users can access up-to-date information on inspection histories of businesses, including their most recent compliance status. The system also provides official lists of counterfeit or potentially harmful food products.

In addition, individuals who file complaints can track the progress of their reports, including the stage of evaluation and any penalties imposed on businesses following inspections.

Speaking at the launch, Yumaklı noted that the system is expected to accelerate inspection processes while ensuring that citizen feedback is effectively translated into on-the-ground enforcement.

 

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