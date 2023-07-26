Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

ISTANBUL
Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

The total annual circulation of newspapers and magazines witnessed a decrease of 8.3 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

According to the data released by the TÜİK on July 25, the total number of newspapers and magazines also declined last year, showing a similar trend to the annual circulation figures.

The number of newspapers and magazines decreased by 9.2 percent in 2022, becoming 4,048. Some 53.9 percent of these publications were magazines, TÜİK said.

Nearly 28 percent of the newspapers were published two to six times a week, 25.8 percent of them were published weekly, and 19.7 percent were published monthly.

Providing information regarding the content of the newspapers and magazines, TÜİK revealed that 17.6 percent of the magazines had sector-specific content last year, as the wide range of the newspapers prepared political and news-oriented content, with 90.8 percent.

Investigating the number and content of books published last year, the data showed that more than 83,000 materials were published with a decrease of 4.1 percent in 2022.

Nearly 25 percent of the materials were on education, while 19.9 percent of them consisted of adult fiction.

According to the information obtained from the administrative records of the Press Announcement Agency in 2022, the total cost of official advertisements such as execution, tender, notification and recruitment of employees published in newspapers and magazines increased by 56.1 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 956 million Turkish Liras ($25 million).

printed, media,

WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

  2. Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

    Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

  3. Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

    Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

  4. We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

    We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

  5. Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

    Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
Recommended
We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan
Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized

Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized
1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024

1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024
Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul
Intl defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul

Int'l defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.