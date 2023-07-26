Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

ISTANBUL

The total annual circulation of newspapers and magazines witnessed a decrease of 8.3 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

According to the data released by the TÜİK on July 25, the total number of newspapers and magazines also declined last year, showing a similar trend to the annual circulation figures.

The number of newspapers and magazines decreased by 9.2 percent in 2022, becoming 4,048. Some 53.9 percent of these publications were magazines, TÜİK said.

Nearly 28 percent of the newspapers were published two to six times a week, 25.8 percent of them were published weekly, and 19.7 percent were published monthly.

Providing information regarding the content of the newspapers and magazines, TÜİK revealed that 17.6 percent of the magazines had sector-specific content last year, as the wide range of the newspapers prepared political and news-oriented content, with 90.8 percent.

Investigating the number and content of books published last year, the data showed that more than 83,000 materials were published with a decrease of 4.1 percent in 2022.

Nearly 25 percent of the materials were on education, while 19.9 percent of them consisted of adult fiction.

According to the information obtained from the administrative records of the Press Announcement Agency in 2022, the total cost of official advertisements such as execution, tender, notification and recruitment of employees published in newspapers and magazines increased by 56.1 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 956 million Turkish Liras ($25 million).