Çıralı Beach poised to set record as sea turtle nests soar

ANTALYA

The number of sea turtle nests on Çıralı Beach in the southern province of Antalya has exceeded last year’s figures, with 106 nests recorded and more anticipated, marking a promising year for these endangered creatures.

In 2018, a record was set with 152 nests on the beach located in the Kemer district, where protection and monitoring efforts have been ongoing since 1994.

Habib Altınkaya, head of the environmental protection cooperative which recorded the previous peak, anticipated that this year could see a new 30-year record if the nests surpass 152.

The nesting season for Caretta caretta and Chelonia Mydas sea turtles, both listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), continues on the Turkish shores of the Mediterranean.

Çıralı Beach, one of Türkiye’s 22 nesting areas, regularly ranks among Europe’s top 10 beaches and now boasts 106 nests this season, with more expected as the season progresses.

During the nesting season, strict measures are in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to protect the turtles. Visitors are prohibited from entering the beach, setting up tents, or making noise.

Mustafa Ilgaz, a volunteer who has been monitoring the nests and hatchlings on Çıralı Beach for 27 years, noted the dedication involved.

“Our beach is 3.2 kilometers long. Together with volunteers and our veterinarian, we check the beach every morning to detect nests. Today, we recorded our 106th nest.”

Ilgaz explained their meticulous process and stated, “We leave in the evening around 1-2 a.m. and start again at 5 a.m. to track mother turtles, detect nests, cage them and record data. It is crucial to avoid disturbing the turtles.”

He also noted that the public was now a little more sensitive to the matter.

Altınkaya highlighted the cooperative’s efforts to protect the turtles. “We evacuate people from the beach after 9 p.m. and prevent access until 5:30 a.m. in the morning. Following the tracks of the mother turtles, our team detects the nests, measures them and records the data. This method has helped us identify and protect numerous nests.”

Reflecting on their progress, Altınkaya said, “In 2018, we recorded 152 nests, and we aim to surpass that number this year, we are optimistic about breaking the historical record.”

He expressed gratitude for the support from local authoritiesm stating, “We would like to thank Kemer Municipality and the gendarmerie for their assistance. There is currently a trouble-free work environment. Hopefully, we will finish a good season this year.”