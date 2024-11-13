CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

WASSENAAR
CIMPOR Global, a subsidiary of TCC Group, has been awarded the "Second Prize" at the 2024 Doing Business in Africa Award, an accolade bestowed by the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) for its successful sustainability practices.

The annual award, recognized as one of the most significant in its field, honors a select few NABC members for their sustainable and effective business operations in Africa. This year's ceremony, held in Wassenaar, drew ambassadors from various African nations to the Netherlands.

Judges evaluated nominees on criteria including financial sustainability, innovation, and contributions to economic development. Özge Aşçıoğlu, CIMPOR Global's internal audit, risk and compliance director, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

"We shared the results of the work we have done in our short time in Africa here," Aşçıoğlu said.

"As a whole team, we are thrilled to receive this award. The success of the companies operating under the umbrella of Cimpor Global, a subsidiary of the TCC Group, will continue to increase in the coming period, especially in Africa and other countries of operation. I wholeheartedly believe that we will receive the first prize in the near future."

CIMPOR's African journey began in 2020 with investments in Ivory Coast, followed by expansion into Cameroon. On Oct. 29, 2023, the company inaugurated a groundbreaking facility in Kribi, Cameroon — the world's first calcined clay production line utilizing flash calcination technology.

CIMPOR's global footprint spans three continents, with operations in the Netherlands, Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus, Portugal, Romania, Spain, France, England, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Ghana and Cape Verde. The group's assets include 10 integrated cement plants, eight cement grinding facilities and three calcined clay production sites.

