Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals

  • November 27 2020 07:00:00

Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals

ISTANBUL
Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals

The main causes of nearly 18,000 fires that occurred in the first 10 months of 2020 in Istanbul were cigarette butts and electrical short circuits, according to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The number of fires in 2020 decreased by 7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, the report said.

The latest figures have revealed that 40 percent of the 17,697 fires that have occurred to date were caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials in Istanbul, a metropolis with a total population of almost 16 million.

Fires due to electrical short circuits followed this figure with 30 percent.

In 2020, 68.5 percent of fires in Istanbul occurred on its European side, while 31.5 percent took place on its Asian side.

Some 2.6 percent of the fires that broke out in 2020 were caused by children.

Esenyurt, Istanbul’s most crowded district with a population of 800,000 with relatively lower socio-economical standards, was reported as the district with the highest number of fires that took place on the European side, while Pendik District, which lies close to the Marmara Sea, topped the list with highest fires on the Asian side.

The average response time of the firefighters was 5 minutes 41 seconds in the metropolis, while this figure is over 6 minutes by international standards, according to, Istanbul Fire Department Head Remzi Albayrak.

Albayrak stated that the teams that set out to respond to the fire faced various difficulties and this extended the time to reach the scene, emphasizing that the biggest problem was the vehicles parked on the streets.

Albayrak stated that trainings on earthquakes, pandemics and natural disasters are also provided within the institution and that residents can attend these trainings if they request.

Together with the volunteers, 4,605 firefighters serve in 123 stations in Istanbul.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

    Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

  2. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  3. Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

    Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

  5. Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences

    Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences
Recommended
Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus
Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan
Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns

Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns
One in two Syrians in Turkey will not return to homeland, says report

One in two Syrians in Turkey will not return to homeland, says report
Turkey’s flag carrier ready for vaccine delivery race

Turkey’s flag carrier ready for vaccine delivery race
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes pandemic policies

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes pandemic policies
WORLD UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

The British government said on Nov. 27 it has asked its independent medicines regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the formal approval process for the drug to be rolled out by the end of the year.
ECONOMY Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkey’s tourism sector will likely shrink 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister said on Nov. 26. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes defeated Serbian side Crvena Zvezda 75-64 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 11 game on Nov. 26. 