Montenegro extradites gang leader to Türkiye

ANKARA

The Montenegrin authorities have extradited Binali Camgöz, the head of an İzmir-based criminal syndicate, to Türkiye following an extensive diplomatic effort led by the Turkish intelligence agency.

Camgöz, wanted in Türkiye for an array of serious offenses, including homicide, drug trafficking, assault, extortion and property damage, fled to Georgia in 2018.

Early in 2020, he moved to Belarus using a forged passport before making his way to Montenegro.

Subjected to an Interpol notice issued by Turkish authorities, the ringleader was apprehended in Montenegro in July 2022. Türkiye’s formal request for his incarceration and extradition was ratified by the Montenegrin judiciary in April 2023.

According to a statement by Montenegrin police, the crime syndicate leader was extradited to Türkiye on the evening of Aug. 29, at 7:15 p.m. local time, with approximately 40 officers involved in the operation.

"A person deemed highly perilous according to the records of both Montenegrin and Turkish law enforcement agencies, he is recognized as the head of a criminal organization operating in Türkiye and has established a network of cooperation with organized crime groups in Montenegro," a senior Montenegrin police official stated during a press briefing.

Upon his arrival in Türkiye, Camgöz was handed over to the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) at the airport and subsequently transferred to the custody of Turkish law enforcement.

Sources noted that the apprehension of Camgöz delivered a significant blow to the Camgöz group that remained operational during his time abroad.

Camgöz has an extensive criminal record, with 41 offenses and nationwide warrants for 25 separate crimes. Most recently, he orchestrated the murders of two individuals in the western province of İzmir on June 4 and June 6, 2022. Additionally, Camgöz's name has been linked to the case of Jovan Vukotic, a Serbian gang leader who was assassinated in Istanbul’s Şişli district on Sept. 8, 2022.