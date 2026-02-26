Church-turned-library hosts visitors

ADANA

The Provincial Public Library in the southern province of Adana has welcomed over 65,000 readers in 16 months after relocating to the 181-year-old Saint Nicholas (Aya Nikola), whose historic atmosphere has drawn strong public interest.

The library’s building in the central Seyhan district’s Kayalıbağ neighborhood was damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

Authorities decided to move the library, which has 37,375 active members, to Aya Nikola Church, also known as Kuruköprü Church.

Built in 1845 by the Greek Orthodox community during the Ottoman era, the church was left vacant following the population exchange between Türkiye and Greece. Over the years, it was used as the Adana Archaeology Museum, the Adana Ethnography Museum, a museum depot and later as the Kuruköprü Church Memorial Museum. The historic structure has now been filled with books.

The Provincial Public Library opened its doors at the new location on Oct. 20, 2024. Since then, it has hosted more than 65,000 visitors in 16 months, benefiting from the appeal of its historic setting.

Located in the Kuruköprü neighborhood, the library is open to visitors between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., except on Sundays.

Provincial Public Library Director Doğan Şen said readers enjoy an experience intertwined with history.

Noting that the library houses nearly 70,000 books and 25 periodicals, Şen said the venue has become a beautiful public library.

“Visitors make use of the materials in this historic space and conduct their research while spending quality time here. Since it is a very beautiful venue, our citizens show great interest. This makes us happy. It has been a positive development for Adana,” he said.

Şen added that the library also hosts various events, such as author-reader meetings.