CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) former co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş in Edirne prison on Oct. 21.

During the visit, Özel was handed a written statement in which Demirtaş called for Türkiye to resign the Istanbul Convention, a treaty aimed at combating violence against women. The country withdrew from it in 2021.

Özel's visit came as he is set to embark on a five-day tour of eastern Türkiye. He will head to Diyarbakır, Batman, Mardin, Şırnak, Hakkari and Van after an address at the parliament on Oct. 22.

Demirtaş, along with former HDP co-chair Figen Yüksekdağ, was sentenced earlier this year in connection with deadly street protests in 2014. On May 16, Demirtaş received a 42-year prison sentence, while Yüksekdağ was sentenced to 30 years and three months.

Meanwhile, the HDP itself continues to face a closure case over its alleged ties to PKK. It is considered a terrorist organization by Türkyie, the U.S. and the EU.

Following his visit with Demirtaş, Özel also met with Selçuk Mızraklı, the former HDP mayor of Diyarbakır, who is also incarcerated at Edirne prison.

