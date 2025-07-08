CHP's Özel faces probe over remarks against president

CHP's Özel faces probe over remarks against president

ANKARA
CHPs Özel faces probe over remarks against president

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara has launched an ex officio investigation into main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on charges of insulting the president, openly inciting to commit a crime and threatening public officials.

The move comes amid political tensions following the detentions of CHP's Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek and Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere on July 5. Böcek was formally arrested a day later.

In the wake of the detentions, the CHP board convened an emergency meeting, after which Özel delivered a speech criticizing the government over the move. He reiterated his call for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to hold early elections on Nov. 2.

"If you are the first party, come. You coward... If you were the first party, you would go to the polls doing somersaults," he said.

"We are not threatening anyone with a coup, but if someone tries to seize the ballot box and stage a coup, this nation will bring it back with their own hands."

Erdoğan’s lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, said on X that they had filed a 500,000 Turkish lira lawsuit against Özel for nonpecuniary damages. Aydın also confirmed a separate criminal complaint was filed over alleged insults and threats directed at the president.

The spokesperson for Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ömer Çelik, condemned Özel’s remarks, calling them "immoral."

A bill of indictment seeking to lift Özel’s parliamentary immunity was submitted to the parliament speaker’s office on July 2. The charges are linked to Özel’s earlier criticism of a Court of Appeals ruling on the detention of former Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker Can Atalay.

A commission is expected to set a meeting date to review the

Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’

MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’
PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says

PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says
CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul
CHP steps up election preparations with nationwide drive

CHP steps up election preparations with nationwide drive
Parliament delays July recess amid anti-terror bid

Parliament delays July recess amid anti-terror bid
Lawsuit over CHP convention sparks leadership row

Lawsuit over CHP convention sparks leadership row
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿