CHP's Özel calls Turkish House in US 'source of pride'

NEW YORK

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited New York's Turkish House in New York on Sept. 26, expressing "pride" in the building's significance.

The skyscraper located across from the U.N. headquarters houses Türkiye's Consulate General and the country's Permanent Representative to the U.N.

During his visit, Özel was briefed by officials on the operations of the diplomatic missions and the Turkish community's activities in New York.

"It is a source of pride for all of us," Özel told reporters afterward.

"From now on, the Republican People's Party will only make accommodation reservations in New York. We will continue all our official contacts at the Turkish House, not in hotel rooms, lobbies, or meeting halls."

Özel also met with Northern Cypriot President Ersin Tatar at the venue.

In his comments, the CHP leader criticized the United States over the killing of Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Sept. 6.

"We stood up for our citizen, our child," Özel said. "However, the U.S. could not stand up for its citizen Ayşenur because of its soft spot for Israel."

Özel was in New York to attend a Socialist International (SI) meeting held on Sept. 25. Israel's ongoing attacks in the Palestinian territories were also a focal point in his speech during the talks.

"The Socialist International's Middle East committee should take active initiatives to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid to pass through and release the hostages," he said.

Özel suggested the bloc hold its next meeting in Ramallah to show solidarity with Palestinians.