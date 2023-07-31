CHP's leadership struggle heats up in Istanbul office election

CHP's leadership struggle heats up in Istanbul office election

ISTANBUL
CHPs leadership struggle heats up in Istanbul office election

The race for the Istanbul provincial chair in the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has emerged as a critical test for the party's leadership aspirations, with the city's current head, Canan Kaftancıoğlu, ineligible to run again due to a political ban.

The contest to determine the new Istanbul head commenced, setting the stage for what is believed to be a prelude to a leadership struggle within the party.

The race has seen intense competition between the camps of Kılıçdaroğlu and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who reportedly leads the intra-party opposition following the electoral defeat of the larger opposition bloc.

The process began with neighborhood delegates selecting the district administrations, and it is reported that Kılıçdaroğlu's name held significant sway among these delegates, whose election processes concluded recently.

In the backstage, insiders claim that the incumbent administration secured 60 percent of the delegate majority against İmamoğlu's camp. This majority is expected to bolster Kılıçdaroğlu's group significantly in the district organizations, granting them an edge in the election for the provincial presidency.

However, there are doubts about whether they will be able to carry this advantage through to the party congress. Local media reports say if party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is re-elected in the upcoming congress, he might appoint Kaftancıoğlu as a chief advisor, a role that remains unaffected by her political ban.

Among the prominent names, Selçuk Sarıyar, who is known for his close association with Kılıçdaroğlu, stands out. Notably, Sarıyar was dismissed from his parliamentary group vice chair role in the Istanbul municipality by İmamoğlu some time ago.

On the other side, the candidate backed by İmamoğlu's camp is claimed to be the party's former vice leader, Onursal Adıgüzel. However, reports suggest that İmamoğlu might also prefer Cemal Canpolat, a former provincial head, as his candidate. Canpolat had previously contested against Kaftancıoğlu at the congress five years ago but lost.

Elections,

TÜRKIYE Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan

Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan

    Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan

  2. CHP's leadership struggle heats up in Istanbul office election

    CHP's leadership struggle heats up in Istanbul office election

  3. Türkiye to modernize F16s into 'viper level' warplanes by 2030

    Türkiye to modernize F16s into 'viper level' warplanes by 2030

  4. Deadly shop raid in Esenyurt sparks outrage

    Deadly shop raid in Esenyurt sparks outrage

  5. Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation

    Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation
Recommended
İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat

İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat
Erdoğan hails Turkish model in defense sector

Erdoğan hails 'Turkish model' in defense sector
Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP

Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP
Parliament enters another recess as efforts to address tax hikes rejected

Parliament enters another recess as efforts to address tax hikes rejected
President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
Kılıçdaroğlu affirms İmamoğlu as CHPs candidate for Istanbul mayor

Kılıçdaroğlu affirms İmamoğlu as CHP's candidate for Istanbul mayor
WORLD Suicide bomber at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 44 people

Suicide bomber at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 44 people

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding nearly 200 in an attack that a senior leader said was meant to weaken Pakistani Islamists.

ECONOMY Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation

Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation

The cabinet has been working on the Medium Term Program (MTP) for some time, and a roadmap for public sector savings has been developed.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.