CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent figure in the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has implicitly declared his intention to run for re-election in the upcoming municipal polls.

"I consider myself intertwined with Istanbul," İmamoğlu stated during a press conference held at the Haliç Congress Center. "From the outset, I pledged to the people that I would serve as the most accomplished mayor of this revered city. I remain steadfast in fulfilling this commitment."

İmamoğlu's declaration comes amid the opposition's internal discussions led by himself for rejuvenation following the recent electoral setback, which encompasses a shift in party leadership, raising speculation about his potential candidacy for the party chairmanship in the upcoming party convention.

"We must unite once more to win Istanbul in the forthcoming elections. It's essential to cast aside our internal debates and concentrate on this mission. Achieving this significant triumph mandates collective action that transcends party boundaries," İmamoğlu emphasized, referencing efforts during the 2019 elections to establish a cross-party alliance for the megacity.

İmamoğlu shared his opinion that one of the reasons behind the grassroots' disillusionment was the apparent lack of accountability in the aftermath of the electoral loss.

"The stance adopted since the night of May 28 falls short of acknowledging the concerns and sentiments of our party members and voters," he stated in an indirect response to party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who had downplayed the election results as a defeat.

"The aftermath of this setback has spurred an extensive and comprehensive process of rejuvenation within our party. By evolving our concepts, changing our visage and reshaping our party structure, we can respond to our constituents' call for forging a future Türkiye together," İmamoğlu asserted, reiterating his call for transformative change, a sentiment echoed by several influential figures within the CHP.

