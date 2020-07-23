CHP’s Cihaner to run against Kılıçdaroğlu for party leadership at congress

ANKARA

İlhan Cihaner, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) assembly, has announced that he will run for leadership against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the current chair, at the party’s general convention this weekend.



Cihaner is regarded as a prominent member of the leftist dissident group within the CHP, dubbed “We for the Future,” criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu for dragging the social democrat party to a more right-leaning course.



“There is a need for the CHP for the future. And the CHP has needs,” Cihaner told a press conference on July 23 as he declared his candidacy for the party leadership. “The strongest body of the CHP should be the Party Assembly, but not the Party Assembly whose members are selected by the party leader,” he said.



“What we need is a Party Assembly and a Central Executive Board whose members, delegates and lawmakers are part of the decision-making process. I have decided to run for leadership in order to turn these principles into party rules,” he stated.



The CHP will hold its 37th general convention on July 25 and 26 in Ankara. According to the CHP’s internal regulations, any party member securing at least the support of 70 delegates can run for the leadership.



The CHP is a party that can influence global balances, Cihaner stated. “We are seeking first to change our party, then our country and then the world.



“Democracy in the party, democracy in the country. Freedom in the party, freedom in the country. What we really need is bravery,” he added.



Former MP Aytuğ Atıcı and Prof. Tolga Yarman, a member of the CHP Honorary Board, are also considering running for the party leadership during the party’s general convention.