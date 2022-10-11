CHP works on new economic, political vision plan: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said that his party has been working on a plan aimed at bringing a new economic and political vision to Türkiye.

“For a very long time, I have been working with an elite team on a plan which will bring about the second century of our republic. Let’s overcome the existing problems in a way and continue on our way with the works we will do very well in the second century,” he told Halk TV on Oct. 10.

Kılıçdaroğlu made the statements during his visit to the United States.

“We need a new economic, political vision. This time, we have a plan to get our country out of this vortex. I’m talking about structural changes, the new economic paradigm. I’m talking about fundamental social and economic change,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader also said they want to establish an economic order by which the wealth of the country will be distributed fairly.

“We will spread the wealth created by my country to lower income groups with a new understanding of progress and the ability to implement fast,” he said.

He stressed that the country has to establish an “economy of production and sharing mobilization.”

“When we do this, we will ensure our social peace. While we recover the economy rapidly with these structural changes, we will also take steps to end partisan politics,” Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized.

The current political environment in Türkiye is favorable for a poor and visionless politician, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, adding that a change is needed.