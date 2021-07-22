CHP will negotiate hard with EU on refugee burden-sharing: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said his party aims to negotiate with the European Union to “jointly share the burden” of Syrian refugees when they come to power instead of solely receiving money from the bloc in return for Turkey hosting millions of refugees.

“My call to the EU, which claims to attach great importance to human rights, is to bear the burden together,” Kılıçdaroğlu tweeted on July 21.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that his party’s rule would aim to send Syrian refugees back to their homeland given the assurance that they would have necessary facilities and infrastructure with the support of EU funds.

“When we complete this process, rest assured that our Syrian guests will be as happy as our citizens. There is a solution, my people. Only the administrators who will not surrender to euros are missing!” he stated.