CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

  • September 27 2021 14:30:08

HATAY
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to resolve the Syrian question and contribute to establishing peace and stability in the neighboring country.

“First of all, we are going to make peace with Syria and all our neighbors. We are going to exchange ambassadors,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a meeting for EXPO 2021 that will be held in Hatay between December 2021 and May 2022. Hatay lies on the Syrian border and has been hosting tens of thousands of Syrian refugees since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

Turkey is hosting Syrian refugees, and they become the subject of criticism from time to time, Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing, “We are not going to be angry at them but at those who bring them here. They are not to blame.”

When they come to power, they will return Syrians back to their country upon their consent and will establish peace and stability in this country, he vowed, also saying that they will be in contact with the European Union for the creation of necessary conditions and infrastructure for the return of refugees.

“We will do all these. But is it sufficient? No. We will open the embassies. Is it sufficient? No. At the same time, our brothers need to work and feel secure. We will also provide this. They will live in peace in their country,” he suggested. Kılıçdaroğlu underlined that they would ask Turkish businesspeople to invest in Syria.

