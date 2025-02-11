CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold primaries for the selection of the party’s presidential candidate on March 23, its chairman has announced.

CHP leader Özgür Özel announced the date of the primaries during his weekly address to the main opposition’s parliamentary group on Feb. 11, a day after the Party Assembly green-lighted the party management to accelerate the process.

“I invite all the youngsters and democrats to register to the CHP by Feb. 28 and vote in the primaries to be held on March 23,” Özel said.

He said the details of the vote will be announced at another press conference. The party is expecting the participation of more than 1.6 million members in the primaries.

Özel repeated his calls for early elections due to deteriorated economic conditions in Türkiye and criticized the government for using the judiciary against the main opposition party, including its mayors.

“The people have already started the election process. We sure want early elections. But if we call for early polls, we should fulfill our obligations,” Özel said, informing that the party is training around 180,000 people who will serve on election day.

He underlined that the CHP remains unified despite attacks from the government.

CHP has two main presidential candidates, Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş respectively. Yavaş said he won’t run in the primaries. İmamoğlu is expected to garner most of the votes to be selected as the party’s presidential candidate.

However, he is at risk of being banned from politics over ongoing legal cases against him.