CHP to apply to Council of State over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

  • March 22 2021 16:37:00

CHP to apply to Council of State over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

ANKARA
CHP to apply to Council of State over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to take the government’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention to the Council of State.

Upon the government’s decision of withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention published in the official gazette, the CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu convened the Central Executive Board (MYK) and the party assembly to an extraordinary meeting on March 20.

The party reportedly concluded that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not have the authority to terminate the Istanbul Convention.

The CHP focused on the fact that it is the first time Turkey withdraws from an agreement on human rights, ANKA news agency reported. The main opposition party is of the view that the withdrawal decision is “null and void” because according to Article 90 of the constitution, a treaty can only be abolished by law, and the parliament has not taken such a decision. The decision to terminate the Istanbul Convention based on the authority granted by Article 3 of the Presidential Decree (CBK) No. 9, which entered into force in 2018.

Emphasizing the importance of the articles in the convention, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Terminating one of the international agreements means that one can exit other international agreements with the same method. This is a very distressing situation for Turkey.”

CHP Spokesperson Faik Öztrak said his party is making preparations to apply to the Council of State.

The CHP official cited the figure that 38 of every 100 women in Turkey had been exposed to violence by her spouse in a period of her life.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention

  2. No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

    No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

  3. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

  4. Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

    Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

  5. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention
Recommended
Lightning strikes at Turkish parliaments garden

Lightning strikes at Turkish parliament's garden
Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week
Turkish FM meets US ambassador in Ankara

Turkish FM meets US ambassador in Ankara
Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea

Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea
Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention

Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention
WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project has won the UN Development Program Turkey’s first (UNDP) Global Goals Action Award.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.