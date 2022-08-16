CHP to appeal to election board for overseas votes

  • August 16 2022 13:17:00

CHP to appeal to election board for overseas votes

ANKARA
CHP to appeal to election board for overseas votes

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will apply to the Supreme Election Board (YSK) for an increase in the number of polling stations abroad so that more Turks can vote in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the daily Milliyet reported on Aug. 16.

Türkiye has a sizeable number of citizens eligible to vote abroad, mainly in Germany and other European countries, who can exercise their right to vote on the premises of the Turkish diplomatic missions.

However, many Turks who are living far from the Turkish diplomatic missions refrain from going to vote, the CHP officials believe, the report suggested. The CHP’s appeal will call the YSK to find ways to increase the number of polling stations abroad, it added.

This opinion of the CHP was discussed at a workshop held in Istanbul that was focused on the CHP’s efforts to strengthen its overseas organization. CHP representatives from 15 countries joined the workshop, deputy CHP leader Seyit Torun told reporters over the weekend.

“[Increasing the number of polling stations] is the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry and the YSK. We will follow up on this. The biggest expectation and demand of our overseas organizations is the increase in the election turnout,” Torun stressed.

Some 1.3 million Turks living abroad voted in the 2018 elections out of 3 million eligible voters. They voted either in the diplomatic missions of Türkiye or at the border gates.

TÜRKIYE Sweden to live up to terms of NATO deal with Türkiye: PM

Sweden to live up to terms of NATO deal with Türkiye: PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. More second-hand cars put up for sale after cap announcement

    More second-hand cars put up for sale after cap announcement

  2. Coup-plotting general has financial links to Gülen network, Turkish crime board says

    Coup-plotting general has financial links to Gülen network, Turkish crime board says

  3. ‘Rap becomes new pop in Türkiye’

    ‘Rap becomes new pop in Türkiye’

  4. Travel writers choose ‘10 wonders of Antalya’

    Travel writers choose ‘10 wonders of Antalya’

  5. Budget posts 64 bln Turkish Liras deficit in July

    Budget posts 64 bln Turkish Liras deficit in July
Recommended
MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t

MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t
Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry

Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry
President announces discount in meat sales

President announces discount in meat sales
AKP, CHP in row over voter information

AKP, CHP in row over voter information
CHP leader pledges support to farmers

CHP leader pledges support to farmers
President Erdoğan attends Muharram iftar

President Erdoğan attends Muharram iftar
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.