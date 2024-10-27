CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

ISTANBUL

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) organized a mass rally against terrorism and violence on Oct. 27, days after a deadly attack by PKK in the capital Ankara.

Held in Istanbul's Beşiktaş, the rally aimed to underscore the importance of social solidarity in the face of terror, with speeches that emphasized unity and resolve.

"The aim of terror is to scare, silence and intimidate us," CHP leader Özgür Özel told the crowd.

"Greetings to the brave-hearted people who filled the square here today. We have come together to challenge terrorism."

The gathering took place in response to Oct. 23's attack by PKK on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) premises in Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others.

"We will fight this government until this country is safe for women, babies and each and every one of us. We will save this country again," the CHP leader said.

Özel also called for social peace, stressing the role of parliament as a place to address national security issues.

He once again criticized Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli over raising the possibility that the PKK imprisoned leader could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organization.

Abdullah Öcalan, captured in 1999, is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul.

Özel halted his tour of southeastern Türkiye on Oct. 23, returning to Ankara after the deadly attack in the capital.