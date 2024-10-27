CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

ISTANBUL
CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) organized a mass rally against terrorism and violence on Oct. 27, days after a deadly attack by PKK in the capital Ankara.

 

Held in Istanbul's Beşiktaş, the rally aimed to underscore the importance of social solidarity in the face of terror, with speeches that emphasized unity and resolve.

 

"The aim of terror is to scare, silence and intimidate us," CHP leader Özgür Özel told the crowd.

 

"Greetings to the brave-hearted people who filled the square here today. We have come together to challenge terrorism."

 

The gathering took place in response to Oct. 23's attack by PKK on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) premises in Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others.

 

"We will fight this government until this country is safe for women, babies and each and every one of us. We will save this country again," the CHP leader said.

 

Özel also called for social peace, stressing the role of parliament as a place to address national security issues.

 

He once again criticized Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli over raising the possibility that the PKK imprisoned leader could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organization.

 

Abdullah Öcalan, captured in 1999, is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul.

 

Özel halted his tour of southeastern Türkiye on Oct. 23, returning to Ankara after the deadly attack in the capital.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  2. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  3. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  4. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

  5. Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN

    Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN
Recommended
Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party
Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK
Turkish strikes neutralize 37 more PKK members

Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members
Iran Guards chief warns Israel of bitter consequences after attack: media

Iran Guards chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: media
Mucilage reappears in Marmara Sea, says expert

Mucilage reappears in Marmara Sea, says expert
Influencers to get training on legal and ethical guidelines

Influencers to get training on legal and ethical guidelines
Türkiye continues to emerge as leading force in TV exports

Türkiye continues to emerge as leading force in TV exports
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿