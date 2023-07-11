CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

ANKARA
CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has criticized the government for implementing an economic policy that hurt the millions of middle and lower class citizens by increasing all sorts of taxes amid the continued high cost of living.

“The economic policy this government is implementing will undermine the economic independence of Türkiye. If you have no economic independence, then your political independence is in danger. This is not me who is saying this, but Atatürk,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his address to his parliamentary group on July 11.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new economy management team following the May polls in order to fight against soaring inflation which has resulted in a high cost of living. In line with the new policy, the Central Bank has raised the interest rates to 15 percent while the government has increased the taxes, including the value-added tax.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli who said the 25 percent increase in the pensions was not sufficient. “Mr. Bahçeli made a statement on pensions. Who is stopping you? If you submit a draft bill to this end we will surely back it. But he first has to get a support from the presidency,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also called on the people to raise their voice against the taxes imposed by the government. “This policy will bring about more taxes,” he said.

TÜRKIYE CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

    CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

  2. Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

    Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

  3. Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

    Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

  4. Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'

    Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'

  5. Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial in classified documents case

    Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial in classified documents case
Recommended
MHP asks further rise in pensions

MHP asks further rise in pensions
CHP launches audits of party organizations

CHP launches audits of party organizations
Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament

Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament
Akşener reveals newly-appointed members to İYİ Party

Akşener reveals newly-appointed members to İYİ Party
İmamoğlu unveils change manifesto to revitalize opposition

İmamoğlu unveils 'change manifesto' to revitalize opposition
CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands

CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands
WORLD Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut on Sunday. Rainfall in certain parts of Vermont exceeded 8 inches (20 centimeters) by late Monday, and the National Weather Service in Burlington said more rain was forecast for Tuesday.

ECONOMY Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

The Turkish Central Bank’s international reserves rose from $98.5 billion on May 26 to $108.6 billion on June 30, while the net reserves improved by $14.2 billion over the same period, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on July 11. 
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.