CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has criticized the government for implementing an economic policy that hurt the millions of middle and lower class citizens by increasing all sorts of taxes amid the continued high cost of living.

“The economic policy this government is implementing will undermine the economic independence of Türkiye. If you have no economic independence, then your political independence is in danger. This is not me who is saying this, but Atatürk,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his address to his parliamentary group on July 11.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new economy management team following the May polls in order to fight against soaring inflation which has resulted in a high cost of living. In line with the new policy, the Central Bank has raised the interest rates to 15 percent while the government has increased the taxes, including the value-added tax.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli who said the 25 percent increase in the pensions was not sufficient. “Mr. Bahçeli made a statement on pensions. Who is stopping you? If you submit a draft bill to this end we will surely back it. But he first has to get a support from the presidency,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also called on the people to raise their voice against the taxes imposed by the government. “This policy will bring about more taxes,” he said.