CHP says it starts march to power from Sivas

SİVAS

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has announced its march to power from Sivas on the 105th anniversary of the Sivas Convention, one of the key milestones in Türkiye’s Independence War, led by the founder of the republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in 1923.

“Let’s march to power together. We start our march to power from Sivas,” CHP Chairman Özgür Özel said in an address at a party meeting in Sivas, a central Anatolian city, on September 4.

The CHP brass, its lawmakers as well as its mayors and other key officials were gathered in Sivas both to commemorate the Sivas Convention and to kick off five days of work to amend the party’s internal regulations.

“I invite all of you and CHP members to come to Ankara for the meetings we will hold. This will mark a new start on our path to power,” Özel suggested.

Recalling that the CHP garnered 38 percent of votes in the local polls in March 2024 and became the first party, Özel announced that the party’s target for the next elections is to increase this figure to 51 percent.

“Türkiye is struggling with difficulties caused by this government. The retired, those who earn minimum wage, the workers, the manufacturers… They all complain that they can’t make ends meet,” Özel stressed.

“The CHP is the only and strongest candidate to come to power. We will make our party government in the next elections,” added the chairman.