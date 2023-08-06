CHP reaches out to members for party program revision

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has initiated a significant step towards revamping the party program by engaging with its 1.3 million party members amid mounting calls for a leadership change from intra-party opponents.

Yunus Emre, the deputy chairman of the party responsible for the undertaking, revealed the party's intention to streamline the existing 350-page program into a pocketbook-sized text that is more concise and reader-friendly.

Citing the need to adapt the program "in line with the changes in the world and in Türkiye," Emre explained that the draft text would be crafted based on input from the party's membership, gathered via SMS, in addition to expert opinions and international examples. The proposed text will be subject to thorough discussions before reaching its final form, he stated.

The call to members emphasized the program's importance as a "reference text and vision document for the road to power" and urged party members to contribute their views on the role they believe CHP should play in shaping Türkiye's future. The message also sought opinions on the main principles and core values that should guide the party's program, as well as the necessary power strategy to implement its policies and principles effectively.

This initiative was spearheaded by the CHP's headquarters under party head Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu amid a period of internal dissent particularly led by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other prominent figures within the party, who have voiced criticism of the current administration.

The CHP has set up a website to facilitate the process of receiving proposals for the program, similar to the one established by İmamoğlu a month ago. Through this platform, the mayor had previously published a manifesto expressing his calls for change within the party.