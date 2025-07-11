CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

ADANA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) rallied in large numbers on July 10 in the southern province of Adana to protest the arrest of Mayor Zeydan Karalar, denouncing it as a political scheme targeting the opposition mayor.

CHP leader Özgür Özel and senior party officials attended the rally with the participation of around 250,000 people. Karalar was arrested and temporarily removed from office after fraud allegations, which he denied.

“You came here today to support Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, stand with those whom you elected and protest a big injustice,” Özel said in his address.

Recalling that a wave of legal prosecutions against CHP mayors began with the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March, despite his support from 16 million voters in the metropolitan city, Özel stated that the CHP’s votes have succeeded in thwarting what he called a "political coup" against the opposition.

“Those who sought to stage a coup in Istanbul have now targeted the will of people in Adana, Adıyaman, Antalya and İzmir,” Özel said, referring to the arrest of current and former mayors of the said cities.

“They are afraid of fair competition. That’s why they are after our elected mayors,” the CHP chair said. “We will see who is more powerful: The coup plotters or the will of the people."

The CHP will continue its rallies in Antalya, Adıyaman and other cities in the coming days, Özel informed.

Meanwhile, an Ankara court agreed to postpone the next hearing in a separate case regarding alleged vote rigging in the CHP’s 2023 congress, moving the date from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15 at the party’s request.

The CHP cited scheduling conflicts due to its founding week commemorations planned for early September.