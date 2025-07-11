CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

ADANA
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) rallied in large numbers on July 10 in the southern province of Adana to protest the arrest of Mayor Zeydan Karalar, denouncing it as a political scheme targeting the opposition mayor.

CHP leader Özgür Özel and senior party officials attended the rally with the participation of around 250,000 people. Karalar was arrested and temporarily removed from office after fraud allegations, which he denied.

“You came here today to support Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, stand with those whom you elected and protest a big injustice,” Özel said in his address.

Recalling that a wave of legal prosecutions against CHP mayors began with the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March, despite his support from 16 million voters in the metropolitan city, Özel stated that the CHP’s votes have succeeded in thwarting what he called a "political coup" against the opposition.

“Those who sought to stage a coup in Istanbul have now targeted the will of people in Adana, Adıyaman, Antalya and İzmir,” Özel said, referring to the arrest of current and former mayors of the said cities.

“They are afraid of fair competition. That’s why they are after our elected mayors,” the CHP chair said. “We will see who is more powerful: The coup plotters or the will of the people."

The CHP will continue its rallies in Antalya, Adıyaman and other cities in the coming days, Özel informed.

Meanwhile, an Ankara court agreed to postpone the next hearing in a separate case regarding alleged vote rigging in the CHP’s 2023 congress, moving the date from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15 at the party’s request.

The CHP cited scheduling conflicts due to its founding week commemorations planned for early September.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  2. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  3. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  4. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  5. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Recommended
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes

CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes
MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’

MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’
CHPs Özel faces probe over remarks against president

CHP's Özel faces probe over remarks against president
PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says

PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says
CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿