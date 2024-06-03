CHP proposes joint administration at top municipal body

ANKARA
CHP proposes joint administration at top municipal body

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is poised to offer a joint administration to other political parties at Türkiye's top municipal authority.

The election for new leadership at the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB), the umbrella organization representing local governments nationwide, is scheduled for June 5.

The election follows the recent local polls on March 31, which resulted in a reshuffling of the TBB council's composition.

“We will proportionally share the administration. Out of the 14 managerial positions, eight will go to the CHP and six will be allocated to other parties,” CHP leader Özgür Özel said at a gathering in Rize on June 2.

Historically dominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the balance of power within the TBB has shifted toward the CHP, which secured control of 35 provincial municipalities compared to the AKP’s 24 in the nationwide elections.

The shift positions the CHP favorably to potentially claim the TBB presidency. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been announced as the party's candidate for the role.

Özel criticized the ruling People's Alliance for excluding the opposition from previous administrations and promised a more inclusive approach.

The new administration is expected to include ruling alliance partners the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as well as the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the New Welfare Party (YRP).

For parties that did not secure enough votes to claim a management position, such as the İYİ (Good) Party, the CHP plans to offer commission chairmanships within the TBB, Özel added.

Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter
