CHP mayors to publicly disclose assets, says Özel

BALIKESIR
All winning mayors from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the upcoming local elections on March 31 will publicly disclose their assets, party leader Özgür Özel has announced.

During a meeting with party members and mayoral candidates in the western city of Balıkesir on Feb. 25, Özel outlined the party's commitment to transparency, stating that upon victory, mayors will post their asset declarations at the entrance of their office rooms.

"When [CHP's candidate] Ahmet Akın wins Balıkesir Municipality on March 31, he will come to the door of the municipality. He will take out his asset certificate from his pocket and hang 'Ahmet Akın's assets' on the window at the entrance of the municipality," Özel stated.

The CHP leader vowed all CHP mayors who secure victory in the elections will adhere to this practice.

In a separate development, Özel was elected as the vice president of the Socialist International during a meeting in the Spanish capital Madrid on Feb. 24. This election marks the return of the CHP's representation at the executive board level after a 12-year hiatus, according to a statement released by the party.

Commenting on his election, Özel expressed his commitment to strengthening social democracy globally.

"This post will enable us to establish more frequent contact with our political relatives in order to develop social democracy in the world," he stated.

Özel also highlighted the importance of amplifying the voices of social democrats globally, particularly addressing issues such as the humanitarian situation in Palestine.

